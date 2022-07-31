Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi yet again cleared the air about her fall out with London based events organiser Mama Africa who accused her of not performing at a show she had booked her for.

At the time when the allegations were fresh, Mama Africa called out Winnie Nwagi and Fik Fameica for snubbing her show.

She claimed that when the two touched down in London, they sneaked away from her and instead performed at another event.

In her response, Nwagi stressed that she performed at Mama Africa’s show but left Fik Fameica back stage while still settling his balance fees with the lady.

Also Read: I will slap them – Winnie Nwagi wages war on street kids

After performing, Winnie Nwagi and Fik Fameica left the venue and traveled somewhere else where they spent the rest of their time together.

When videos of Nwagi and Fik having fun went viral online, it seemed to have angered Mama Africa so much.

She came out and accused Nwagi of causing her trouble by allegedly puffing weed from a five-star hotel that she had booked for her accommodation.

Mama Africa said that Nwagi’s actions put her in a hard place and she was asked to pay a fine since smoking is not allowed at the premises.

Responding to Mama Africa’s weed accusations, Winnie Nwagi stressed that the allegations were only aimed at tarnishing her image.

She further noted that Mama Africa couldn’t make any positive remarks about her because she was stressed and biased.