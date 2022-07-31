Scrolling down Sheilah Gashumba’s Instagram page, you won’t find a photo of Rickman – and the reverse is true!

Not for the first time, Sheilah Gashumba’s IG page is clean of any photo with Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman’s face.

Earlier in April, there were rumors that the couple was falling apart and at the time, Sheilah deleted most of the singer’s photos off her page, leaving only the photos where she was advertising Abryanz fashion wear with Rickman on the page.

The rumors, at the time, were quickly swept under the carpet as the two lovers appeared together in public again, seemingly fine.

News reaching us now, however, indicates that not all is well for the celebrity couple.

The NBS TV presenter who flew to Zanzibar for a lone treat this weekend has deleted all photos of Rickman off her Instagram page.

It is not clear yet why she decided that her 900k followers on the double tap app should be freed from her boyfriend’s photos but rumor has it that their relationship could be a thing of the past now.

The rumors are further put closer to reality when you check Rickman’s Instagram page as it also has been freed of Gashumba’s photos.

Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba made their relationship known to the public in mid 2021.