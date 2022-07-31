Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage put up a thrilling 90-minute live band performance at the Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday 29th July alongside an all-female lineup of acts.

The Tiwa Live in Kampala concert was held under the theme, “Who Runs the World?” and featured performances from Sandra Nansambu, Lamu, Laika, Jowi Landa, DJ Alisha, DJ Zato, Karole Kasita, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, and Cindy Sanyu.

The eager audience cheered exhilaratingly at the announcement of each performer and sang along to the divas’ songs as each act dazzled them despite the persistent drizzles.

As she had promised at the press conference, Tiwa made sure to watch every performance of the evening in her backstage set.

The deep appreciation for Ugandan talent was evident on her face after she promised to work on collaborations with some local acts in the future.

In order to not miss the moment when “Africa’s bad gal”, Tiwa Savage, went onto the stage, revelers

pulled out their phones as the night’s hosts, Deedan and Sheila Salta, introduced Tiwa Savage’s hypeman Jay Breezy, who got the crowd ready for the night’s main act.

The audience sang along to her music dating all the way back to “Kele Kele Love”, her debut track that helped her achieve international fame in 2013, making her 90-minute performance worth enduring the evening’s showers.

She left the audience in amazement when she introduced her 7-year-old son Jamil, whom she had been pregnant with the last time she performed in Uganda on Women’s Day in 2015.

Dr. Tiwa Savage took revelers to church as she wrapped up her performance with “Somebody’s Son” off her latest “Water and Garri EP”.

She revealed was written with spiritual inspiration, from the fact that everyone needs the son of God in their lives.

As the last stop in her Water and Garri Tour, TIWA SAVAGE LIVE IN KAMPALA ended what seemed like a prolonged dry spell in the country with multiple showers of blessings.