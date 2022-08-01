Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim has called upon feminists to come up and raise their voices to help Weasel’s wife Sandra Teta get justice.

Last week, a photo in which Sandra Teta appeared to have been severely beaten, bruised, and with a swollen face went viral on social media.

It raised allegations that she had been badly thumped by her husband, Weasel.

She, however, distanced herself from the allegations through her social media platforms where she revealed that she was rather thumped by thugs.

Her claims were, however, thrown doubt as an audio recording came up showing how Weasel had attacked her at Nomads bar demanding that she should stop partying and start taking care of their children.

Daniella Atim has now requested self-proclaimed feminists to get to work and fight for Sandra’s rights.

She wants them to raise their voices and help Samdra Teta out of the toxic relationship she seems to be trapped in.

Daniella also shared more photos of Teta allegedly taken after she was battered by Weasel in December 2021.