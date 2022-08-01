They might be far away from walking down the aisle but these Ugandan celebrities dazzled as they modeled the bridal gowns.

Recho Rey

Racheal Mirembe a.k.a Recho Rey stormed the music scene in 2018 as a rapper with a heavy tomboyish character written all over her.

Over the past few years, however, she has completely changed her look from baggy jeans and gangster chains to sexy-fitting dresses, beautiful makeup, and high heels.

The self-styled Black Girl Fly’s music career might have dipped slightly but her fashion sense only gets better by the day.

A few days ago, photos of her donning a wedding gown rocked the internet. In the photos, she poses with NBS TV news anchor Zambaali Brasio Mukasa.

The photos were accompanied by rumors that the two were an item and had finally decided to cap their secret relationship with a wedding.

That, however, is not true. The information we have indicates that Recho Rey was only modeling in the bridal gown at a video shoot for her forthcoming visuals.

She looked quite good in those, didn’t she? Gentlemen, don’t sleep on the job. At least you already know how she will look walking down that aisle.

Spice Diana

For the gem in the industry that she is, it’s quite shocking that the man who makes Spice Diana’s heart skip is not known. We’ve heard rumors here and there but none is solid.

Often, she has also maintained that she is single and that when the right time comes for her to settle with someone, she will let the world know who the lucky man is.

Regardless of her situation, Namukwaya was not shy to try out the wedding gown a couple of years ago while modeling for Penny Bold Bridals.

Wearing her trademark smile, the Source Management artist looks quite comfortable in the bridal gown.

Zahara Totto

Known for her fiery character, media personality Zahara Totto, real name Nalumansi Zahara has had a fair share of failed relationships.

Regardless, she is always willing to take a shot at love immediately each time she falls out of a relationship and you could say she really enjoys them while they last.

At about 37 years old, it’s quite obvious how many times she has had to respond to the several “when will you get married?” questions.

Over the weekend, she tried to get a feel of what the wedding day would feel like. Modeling for Penny Bold Bridals at the 2022 Bride and Groom Expo, Zahara looked like a princess.

“I love dressing up as a bride,” she captioned one of the photos shared on Instagram before her followers showered her with endless compliments.

Vivian Tendo

“Wait, what? Is she married? To who?” Those were the frequently asked questions when we shared photos of Vivian Tendo in a wedding gown in June.

In the photos, the singer is in the company of a well-groomed man and Tendo shows off her supposed wedding ring.

The photos sparked off rumors that the Hajjati wa Hajji singer had finally waved goodbye to the singles league – except she didn’t. It was only a rumor.

A few weeks later, it was revealed how the photos were taken at a video shoot for her new love song dubbed Metta Love.

Doreen Kabareebe

Kabareebe is quite the black sheep on the list due to the nature of her past. Despite making peace with her naughty past, she will always show her sexy body each chance she gets.

Doreen Kabareebe was probably the highlight of the recently concluded Bride and Groom Expo with her bikini runway moments that left everyone screaming.

On Sunday, she covered up her thighs as she walked the runway while dressed in a gown made by Unique Bridals.

Humble and graceful, Kabareebe looked like wife material for a moment there. For sure, her boyfriend must be feeling lucky right now. Take a gaze below: