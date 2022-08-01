The Uganda government has warned school heads against hiring artists who dress skimpily and perform erotically at primary and secondary schools to stop it.

In the past weeks, the public has expressed concern regarding musicians who put up sexually arousing performances while dressed skimpily at schools.

Artists like Winnie Nwagi, Sheebah Karungi, among others have been mentioned each time this debate arises.

This has attracted the attention of the Ministry of Education and Sports to look into the matter.

On 18th July 2022, the Senior Management Meeting of the Ministry resolved to put up strict guidelines to curb the growing vice.

Also Read: Why Hon Sarah Opendi wants music concerts in schools banned

In a letter addressed to all head teachers and principals of government and private secondary and primary schools, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education and Sports has warned against inviting secular artists to perform at their schools.

“…inviting singers who dance crotic dances, naked in the schools in the guise of extracurricular activities must be forbidden hence forth,” reads part of the letter cited by this website.

Schools have been advised to avoid allowing these artists to perform in schools failure of which will lead to the school managers being held responsible.

“In the meantime, therefore, Head teachers and Principals of both Primary and Secondary Schools are cautioned not to hire or allow any of these “artists” to perform in schools. Failure to comply will lead to school managers being personally held responsible and disciplinary measures charged against them,” the letter further notes.

Clearer guidelines from the ministry will be communicated at a later date.