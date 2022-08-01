Amid rumors of a possible breakup with her lover Rickman, Sheilah Gashumba has revealed that July has been the worst month in her life in the past two years.

With August finally here, NBS TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba has opened up on what a tough month July has been for her.

Gashumba who spent the entire weekend on a mini-holiday in Zanzibar reveals that she has been through the worst mentally, emotionally, and physically in the past weeks.

July has been the worst month in my life in 2 years…My mind, heart, work all tested my patience in July Sheilah Gashumba

Through her Instagram stories, Gashumba revealed that she travelled to Zanzibar to relax her mind and prepare herself for the new month.

Amid all the turmoil, the 26-year-old is keeping her chin up and she reveals that she is ready to make the remaining part of the year great for her.

July has been the worst month in my life in 2 years but the most important thing is times like those remind us to make better life decisions and choices and to always be strong because life is not perfect. It was just a bad month not a bad year! Can’t wait to make the rest of the months this year great. My mind, heart, work all tested my patience in July but I’m glad I had everything in control and I’m proud of how I handled every situation! August is here and I’m happy I took time off in Zanzibar to relax my mind before the new month. Sheilah Gashumba

She thanked her friends Abryanz and Kim of Kasana Events for standing by her through the past couple of weeks.

“Abryanz and Baboola_k can’t thank you enough for literally being there for me these couple of weeks, love you soo much,” she wrote.