Sheilah Gashumba believes all upcoming female club emcees were inspired by her because she made it comfortable for them.

While bar hopping around some of the top hangouts within Kampala, there is a very noticeable change – the female emcees.

The ladies who hype up the party at the different clubs have become a common sight and truth be said, it feels good to hear their voices as you sip on your beer.

These emcees give life to the party and they are slowly taking over from the men who have dominated the spot for a long while.

Names like Viana Indi, Etania, Lynda Ddane, Zahara Totto, Sheila Salta, among many others seem to have a tight grip on the night act.

Also Read: Sheilah Gashumba explains Zanzibar trip following “worst month” in her life

Sheilah Gashumba, however, believes she is responsible for the way the game has evolved over the past few years.

Through her Snapchat account, the NBS TV presenter laid out her opinion on how the male emcees are slowly fading with the females taking their place.

She threw a jab at some of those critics and fellow emcees who didn’t believe in the act but are now practicing it with love.

Sheila Salta and Viana Indi

“So male mcees aren’t the thing now or y’all got inspired by me? I thought y’all weren’t comfortable having a girl on a microphone hyping the party in a club. Ugandans, first they hate then they copy,” she wrote.

In another Snap, the 26-year-old asked to be appreciated because she made female emceeing at clubs comfortable for the women doing it now.