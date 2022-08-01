Spice Diana is happy that her friendship with Sheebah Karungi is progressing well and she calls upon other artistes to unite as well.

For a couple of years, Hajarah Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana and Sheebah Samali Karungi were not the best of friends.

The beef between them that is said to have been escalated by media and their respective fans groups was, however, put to rest on 26th May 2022 at Spice Diana’s Star Gal EP launch.

Spice Diana and Sheebah hugged it out on stage to mark the end of their bad past and kick-start a newfound friendly relationship.

What a day that was for the music industry! In many ways, it symbolised the true mark of unity amongst the females in the industry.

Despite the existence of a few other beef situations between other female acts, Spice Diana is happy that her friendship with Sheebah is in a good place.

While appearing on NBS TV last week, Spice Diana maintained that her friendship with Sheebah is getting better with good communication and mutual support.

“I called Seebah and invited her for my EP listening party and gladly she accepted my invitation. Since then, we have been communicating a lot, and she recently called just to check on me,” Spice said.

The Source Management singer further called out fellow artists to quash their beef, unite, and support each other as it is the only way the industry will progress.