Bantu Entertainment Africa dancehall singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking is officially back with his second single of the year titled “Gwookya”.

Vyper Ranking’s brand new tune has come along with a wonderful and cinematic video that everyone should look forward to watching.

Vyper’s “Gwookya” is built on a bed of sonic elements that include strains of dancehall, Afro-fusion, and pop.

While listening to the song, he kicks it off with a confession of how he can’t let go of the girl he loves.

He, thereafter, goes on to disclose that their love is so hot like a fire – just as the title to the song suggests.

In this new music video, the director and producer Visan Magic did not disappoint as he clearly pulled off his good-lighting skills.

Check out the new video below: