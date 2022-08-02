Talent Africa Group boss Aly Allibhai and his wife Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai are expecting their second child.

On Saturday 29th July 2017, Aly Allibai and his lover Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai said their vows to become husband and wife.

The two quite influential figures in the Ugandan entertainment industry seem to have had a perfect marriage and it is endlessly bearing fruits.

The Allibhais will be expanding their family by one more member very soon after revealing how Sylvia is expecting.

On Tuesday, the Talent Africa boss shared photos showing his wife’s baby bump and revealed that their son will soon have a sibling to play with.

“There’s a new vibe coming to our tribe! Our little guy needed a partner in crime and we couldn’t be happier to have an addition to our amazing family,” Aly wrote.

“Me and my lovely wife are over the moon for the arrival of our second baby! It’s been a journey to get here but we are finally ready and we just can’t wait to meet the new baby Allibhai,” he added.

Congratulations to the couple!