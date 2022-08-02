Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, real name Garfield Delano Spence, might be returning to perform in Uganda for the fourth time.

In 2015, Konshens performed alongside Busy Signal at Lugogo Cricket Oval at a concert that left many Ugandan partiers yearning for more.

It seems like their prayers have been finally answered if we are to go by a tweet that the Jamaican singer sent out early today morning.

To a video that Konshens shared on his Twitter account, he added the caption, “Uganda wah gwaan?? 9yrs ago 8yrs ago 6yrs ago …….?”

Also Read: Konshens sheds tears after being shown love by Ugandan fans in Israel

The visuals show moments of his previous performances in Uganda and a passport – a proper teaser for his diehards in the +256.

Konshens’ love for East Africa has grown over the last decades having performed several times in different East African countries.

Information regarding his supposed visit to Uganda is still withheld but if it is indeed true, this will be his fourth visit to the Pearl of Africa after 2012, 2013, and 2015.

See more Uganda wah gwaan??

9yrs ago

8yrs ago

6yrs ago

…….?

👀🤫🤐😁 pic.twitter.com/0M8ZyeBuoA — KONSHENS (@konshens) August 2, 2022

The news of Konshens’ return has already created FOMO amongst several music fans. A few critics, however, are already questioning if we need a fourth performance from him.

What do you say?