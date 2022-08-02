Over the weekend, singer Fredrick Kibalama alias Toolman Kibalama and his long-term wife Mariah made their relationship official in holy matrimony.

The couple that is blessed with two handsome boys had been together for over more than 10 years till they decided to tie the knot.

The function that was attended by a few invited guests was not highly publicized until it was completed when a few photos were shared.

While many people expected Toolman to be on his honeymoon chilling with his wife, he was found chilling in Kampala.

Speaking in an interview on Spark TV, Toolman Kibalama was asked to share plans on whether he is ready to bounce back musically.

He stressed that he will just do it as a surprise for his fans because he is cooking in the studio and working on something new.