SK Mbuga’s wife Jalia Vivienne has assured the public and those who don’t wish her a happy relationship with her husband that they are doing pretty fine.

SK Mbuga’s wife Jalia cleared the air about rumors of the two being on bad terms as she celebrated her birthday with friends.

While toasting to her new age, Vivienne thanked God for the gift of life and for having a healthy and happy family plus friends and relatives.

When asked to comment on the allegations that she was on the verge of breaking up with Mbuga, Vivienne responded by noting that whoever created the stories had their own motives.

She went on to hit at critics saying that some people are just sadists and they hate seeing others live happy lives.

I thank God for the gift of life . I am healthy, my kids are healthy, and my husband is also doing great. My sisters, relatives, and friends all are doing fine so I give glory and honor back to God and this is one of the reasons as to why am celebrating life. Social media is not my thing but about the allegations, we saw in them on different news platforms that is why we didn’t respond because they were created out of the blue. I am okay and I know my husband. We just laughed off the accusations because people are sad and some have their own motives behind what they do. People are so sad that they don’t want to see other people happy. Jalia Vivienne