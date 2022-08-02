Singer Rickman has asked Dr. Jane Egau Okou not to generalize while dealing with artists who dress and perform inappropriately at schools.

On Monday, Dr. Jane Egau Okou, Director of Education at Uganda’s Ministry of Education and Sports, released a statement banning secular performances from schools.

In the statement addressed to all head teachers and principals of government and private secondary and primary schools, Dr. Jane Egau Okou warned against inviting secular artists to perform at schools.

“…inviting singers who dance erotic dances, naked in the schools in the guise of extracurricular activities must be forbidden henceforth,” reads part of the letter cited by this website.

Dr Jane Egau Okou

Upon coming across the development, singer Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman immediately rushed to his Facebook page where he aired his opinion.

Rickman asked Dr Jane Egau to be considerate when dealing with such issues because not all musicians dress or perform erotically.

He mentioned the positives of schools hosting artists as some of them use the opportunity to speak to the students and inspire them with their real-life stories, something which might be deprived of them if the ban on performances in schools is maintained.

Below is Rickman’s reaction in full:

Dear Dr Jane Egau Okou I have performed at schools fully clothed well dressed and had decent performances. If you are addressing a certain artist or group of artists please be more specific and direct. There are many artists who don’t fall in the category and picture you are trying to portray about artists which is all summarized by a video of one or two artists and with your understanding and knowledge that’s the foundation for you to rob youths in schools of a get away from all the stress and pressure and anxiety that comes with daily school routines.

We have also been in school before and maybe in your time you didn’t get opportunities to watch your favorite artists perform at school but we do know how it feels and what it means for the youth in schools because we have been in the same space before. Most artists talk to these youths after or before performing encouraging them and motivating them to stay in school etcetera.

The youths who now have had opportunities of having their favorite artists performing at school during the day will then have to jump fences in the night to go to nearby nightclubs and bars to see artists perform.

The problem with Ugandans or Africans in general we approach a problem with no alternative solutions rather sentimental solutions that come off our self-centeredness and entitlement to authority and power . Dr. Jane , next time overlook your immediate reactions and dig deeper for better solutions when dealing with issues concerning entertainment and the youth.

Yours sincerely, this generation.