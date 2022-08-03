Towards the end of 2021, actress Faridah Ndausi promised that she would introduce the love of her life to the public but the promise didn’t come to pass.

Whatever happened, no one can tell but she left many of her online in-laws in suspense.

With seven months down the stretch of the year 2022, Omulangira Ndausi’s ex-lover Faridah Ndausi finally revealed her new lover.

Speaking to media, Faridah Ndausi disclosed that her new lover is a Nigerian-born and bred actor, basketballer, and a businessman.

She scoffed at critics who think that her relationship with the Nigerian is bound to end in tears saying they have been together for more than 3 years.

Faridah went on to note that if all goes well, they are likely to make their relationship official soon.

On that note she expressed how the Nigerian guy loves her so dearly in that she feels at peace and stress free.