Diaspora-based singer Jozy UG releases a brand new song titled ‘Baliwa Abatuzoleya’ in which he uses his own life story to inspire the listener.

Based in Norway, Jozy UG is a Ugandan singer who looks forward to cementing his musical influence back home in the +256.

He is back with another inspiration song dubbed “Baliwa Abatuzoleya”, a Luganda dialect translated to mean “Where Are Those That Used To Mock Us?”

In the lyrics, Jozy UG talks about the hustle he faced while growing up and how he was undermined by many people.

Also Read: Norwegian-based Ugandan singer Jozy UG shines in ‘Annbjorg’ visuals

Produced by Ronnie the song comes along with cinematic visuals through which he looks to visualize what is embedded in the lyrics.

The script is about someone who grew up in a struggling family background in the village with his grandmother.

It shows his life while growing up, the challenges he faced, the mockeries he experienced, and the loud and silent battles he fought.

Jozy UG exhibits his credible acting skills in the visuals that were directed by Luc Mangala. Take a gaze here: