Producer Ian Pro, real name Ian Busungu, describes the Ugandan music industry as “bogus” and he believes it still has a long way to go.

In June, Producer Ian Pro grabbed the headlines when he was left homeless after his landlord sent him packing over accumulated rent arrears amounting to Shs9m.

He, however, managed to pay off some cash, and his landlord permitted him to return to his studio and resume his work.

Ian thanked Jose Chameleone and his close friends from South Africa who made sure that he clears part of the arrears on top of a loan of Shs1m he got from the Uganda Producers Associations.

When he was asked to describe the Ugandan music industry, he defined it as “bogus”.

He noted that if the issue of copyright is not fixed like it is in other countries, producers and other talented ceatives who give a hand to artists are bound to remain broke forever whereas the artists enjoy the shine.

Based on the number of hit songs Ian has produced, in any other country that has an active copyright law, he wouldn’t be facing issues of eviction.