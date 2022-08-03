Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja reveals that Sandra Teta is avoiding meeting her parents who have been in Uganda for two days.

Daniella’s quest for justice for Sandra Teta drags on following allegations that she was battered by the father of her children, Weasel Manizo.

On Tuesday, Daniella Atim Mayanja stressed that she is not going to give breathing space to her inlaw in her fight for justice.

She then poured cold water on videos that showed Sandra in a good state, happy, and splashing money while on a night out at Plot 8 bar with Jose Chameleone.

Today, through her IG, the mother of six revealed how Sandra is hiding something by portraying that she is okay.

Daniella believes that Sandra Teta has hidden away from her parents who flew in two days ago because she fears they will “see through her stories.”

“I hear Sandra’s parents are in town for 2 days now but she is playing hide and seek with her very own parents,” Daniella revealed on Instagram.

“She knows they will see through her stories. Share these contacts with them if you can reach them,” she added before sharing Maureen Atuhaire’s contact.

Maureen Atuhaire is the Acting Commissioner Child and Family Protection Department at the Uganda Police Force.