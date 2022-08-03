Rising local rapper VIP Jemo has come clean about allegations that made rounds revealing how he made off with someone’s mobile phone during the 2020 lockdown.

Jemo narrates that the people who arrested him did it out of mistaken identity. He said that he arrived at the crime scene just a few seconds after thugs had stolen a phone from someone.

While in a gang of a few colleagues who were clad in black hoodie jumpers, he was pinned to the theft allegations.

Also Read: Rapper VIP Jemo reportedly nabbed trying to snatch a mobile phone

Fortunately, he gave his side of the story to his accusers in a very calm manner and proved to them that he was not guilty before being forgiven.

VIP Jemo revealed that the allegations left his image and brand tainted negatively as he had to take a break from appearing in public as a way of clearing his image.