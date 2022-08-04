Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja cautions Weasel to watch his lifestyle and learn something from the late AK47 and Mowzey Radio’s deaths.

Recent days have seen Weasel grab the headlines over allegations that he battered the mother of his children Sandra Teta.

One of the most vocal accusers in the whole saga is Chameleone’s wife who has almost singlehandedly called out the public to fight for justice for Teta.

Today morning, the mother of six shared a deep insight on how she is worried for the remaining Goodlyfe singer.

Read Also: Sandra Teta is hiding from her parents – Daniella Atim reveals

Giving an example of how the late singers Mowzey Radio and AK47 died, Daniella is worried that Weasel could go down the same road.

Daniella cautioned Weasel to watch his lifestyle to avoid shortening his own life.

Today we will tackle a very sensitive area. Fresh in our memories and hearts, the entire nation was gripped by the deaths of Emma and Moze…both of whom I had very close personal relationships. Those two lovely boys had found their spot in all of our hearts, we mourned them even across boarders and we still continue to mourn them. Both boys died mysteriously if we all recall but one thing was certain…LIFESTYLE. I remember my guardian constantly telling us that certain lifestyles will endanger you and make you more vulnerable than others. He always said we should choose a humble lifestyle and when we lost our two boys, one thing was clear to me…the life they lived had shortened the life they would have lived. Overtime I mastered the art of silently talking to myself and challenging my thoughts, many times I asked myself if perhaps it would have been different if the boys had done things differently. Thought that maybe it was time to have honest conversations with our boys after what I convinced myself was a manifestation of the lifestyle lived, it was such careless deaths I repeatedly told myself. Ofcourse death is death regardless how it happens but I saw a pattern and I am now wondering if we are going to watch Weasel walk the same route. As we pray for clarity for Weasel and Sandra, it’s already clear those two need JESUS (don’t we all ?) Daniella Atim