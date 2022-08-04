Uganda Gospel Musicians representative Denis Lanek, better known as Afande Lanek, threatens to trim gospel artists dreadlocks off.

The motor-mouthed Lanek issued the threats during an interview as he shared his opinion, saying it doesn’t look good for a gospel artist to have dreadlocks.

He stressed that he wants all gospel artists in the country to look smart with neat hairstyles that can inspire people out there and display a good reputation for the music sector.

Denis Lanek made the statements while responding to the Ministry of Education and Sports’ move to ban secular artists from performing in schools.

A number of critics have put the blame of barring secular artists from performing musical shows in schools on Sheebah Karungi following the reaction she made towards the ministry last week when they raised the complaint of incident dressing by artists in schools.