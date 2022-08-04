Dancehall crew boss Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael is ready to hold an album listeners party mid-next month at Cubana bar, Munyonyo.

King Michael’s album dubbed “Nsiika” consists of 20-tracks of which most are singles and others are collaborations with fellow local artists.

While speaking to media, King Michael promised to perform all the twenty songs on the album live.

The singer revealed that he is currently doing rehearsals with some of the artists he collaborated with.

I will not perform on CDs. I will perform on live band. I’m currently doing my rehearsals with some of the artists that I hooked up on the album. King Michael

He noted that he was supposed to drop the album in 2020 but Covid-19 happened and forced a change in plans.

Prior to this event, initially, the album was to have 10 tracks but since he had a lot of time during the lockdown, Michael decided to add more jams bringing it to a total of 20 tracks.

On the album, King Michael features Spice Diana Weasel, Jose Chameleone, Sarah Zawedde, Mary Bata, and Lady Sharia.