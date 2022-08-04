It sounds funny – but it’s true! Michael Mugwanya a.k.a King Michael is planning to hold his “Nsiika” album concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval next year.

King Michael confidently opened up about his plans of staging a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval during his “State of the Nation Music Address” at Cubana lounge, Munyonyo on Thursday.

The “Muko Muko” singer sounded firm on holding a concert at the oval saying he has the backup of his music off the “Nsiika” album that he is set to drop on 15th September 2022.

He went on to explain that what stopped him from holding a concert at Lugogo this year, is the fact that a lot of artists have been thirsty to hold concerts.

With the release of my “Nsiika” album, support of my team, and sponsors, I’m sure there is no way we can fail to go Lugogo for a concert next year. King Michael

King Michael stressed that by the time he will hold the concert, his fans will be sure of what he has in store unlike the rest of the artists who hold shows without good music.