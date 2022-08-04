Uga-Ragga singer Faisal Sseguya alias Rabadaba has announced his plans of dropping a new music album after a long hiatus.

The former Goodlyfe crew affiliate disclosed that he is in the final stages of the completion of his album.

The album will comprise of 13-tracks which he says are all good for consumption and he plans to release it on 30th September 2022.

Rabadaba calls upon his fans and diehards to to keep on the lookout for the vibes they have loved about him for all these years.

Unlike the rest of the artists who have held album release parties as they dropped their albums, Rabadaba will not have one since he relocated from Uganda to overseas.

He has pleaded with fans to stream his music on all online platforms as soon as he drops the 13-track album.