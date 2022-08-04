Socialites Bad Black and Zari Hassan had no kind words for blogger Ritah Kaggwa upon her return to Uganda after over five years.

Since 2017, popular social media blogger Ritah Kaggwa had not set foot in Uganda until her return on Wednesday 3rd August 2022.

Her return was announced when she shared photos of herself and a few friends who welcomed her at the airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon learning about Ritah’s arrival in Uganda, Bad Black immediately rushed to her social media pages where she mocked her appearance.

Ritah Kaggwa upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport

Bad Black shared photos of Ritah at the airport and added the caption, “Naye bamikwano mukama talibasonyiwa kale. 20yrs in UK and you still look like this Zombie?”

Bad Black’s posts seems to have excited many of her friends, followers, and other celebrities who share Kaggwa as a common nemesis.

One of them is Zari Hassan who immediately let her immense dislike for the returning blogger known in the comment section.

“When I said no hater can be doing better than you salimba. Laba namamonde keyboards have given a lot of betu to this elephant, ndowoza olaba Iwaki kili bitter. The photo speaks for itself, all answers are there. Praying for her soul to heal from bile,” Zari wrote.

Ritah Kaggwa revealed that she will be in Uganda for the next six weeks and when asked if she has plans of meeting Bad Black, she said:

“I haven’t seen her in any trouble recently. I think she has changed her ways and that is good,” Ritah noted.

When asked if she would be open to having dinner with her, Ritah laughed and said, “She is welcome!”

On her Instagram stories, Ritah expressed her gratitude for the love that was shown to her by her friends who picked her at the airport.

Well be back Ritah!