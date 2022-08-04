Zari Hassan is seriously considering spending the rest of her life with her new Ugandan lover Shakib Lutaaya.

Since parting ways with her husband, the late Ivan Ssemwanga, the closest Zari Hassan has been to marriage again was with Diamond Platnumz.

That, however, did not live to see the light of day as their relationship ended quite bitterly in 2018, and only remained co-parents.

Zari has since been in and out of a couple of relationships until a few weeks ago when she went public about her new bond with Shakib.

Shakib has not been warmly welcomed by a section of critics who have picked his young age as his major weakness and the reason why his relationship with Zari won’t last.

Regardless, Zari has strongly protected Shakib from the prying eyes of the media, often emphasizing that “age is just a number.”

While speaking to Urban TV over the weekend, Zari Hassan who was at a popular hangout in Kampala enjoying a nice time with Shakib said that he is the perfect one for him.

She rubbished the opinions of netizens who keep saying that Shakib isn’t perfect for her.

Relationship empuuba! Whoever says Shakib isn’t the perfect match for me, bring me the perfect man. You get me the man that I deserve then. I am just living my life with my man and we have no worries at all. Those critics on Facebook end there. Anyone that has issues with you is always below you so I don’t even see them. I am up here, above them, I don’t care. Zari Hassan

She then revealed that she considers a long-term relationship with Shakib and that the public should expect children and marriage.

“Expect everything. Children, weddings, everything. You see you cannot find a hater who is doing better than you,” the Bosslady noted.