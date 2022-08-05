Burna Boy says the posters that have been making rounds advertising about him having a concert in Uganda are false.

As more Nigerian artists continue to rock different events in Kampala, several party goers have been asking when Burna Boy will grace the Pearl of Africa.

The past few days have seen a rise in anticipation for the Nigerian singer and a poster that went viral even raised the hopes higher.

The poster had information noting how the Grammy award winning artist is slated to perform in Uganda this December.

Also Read: Burna Boy endorses Bobi Wine as one of the African giants

It was alleged that the Twice As Tall singer will perform at Kololo Airstrip on Christmas day.

It is fake and false! – Burna Boy

Having come across the poster, however, Burna Boy immediately referred to is as “fake and false.”

“Uganda my People ! Please disregard this show it’s fake and False advertising I won’t be there,” he tweeted on Friday afternoon.

See more Uganda 🇺🇬 my People ! Please disregard this show it’s fake and False advertising I won’t be there.. pic.twitter.com/vNpk4ajPKY — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 5, 2022

Burna Boy has performed in Uganda once before in March 2019.