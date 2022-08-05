The late Mowzey Radio’s sister, Nagujja Fatumah a.k.a Missy Fatty, claims her brother always saved girls from being beaten by Weasel who once also attempted to beat her.

With social media rising against Weasel’s alleged physical violence on his lover Sandra Teta, Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim also joined in.

Daniella spilled the tea on how Weasel has for long beaten Sandra and how Chameleone is trying to cover up his brother’s wrongdoings by “pawning” Teta around in bars.

On Thursday, the mother of six expressed her worries about Weasel ending up like his fallen brother Ak47 and singing partner Mowzey Radio whose deaths were marred by violence.

Missy and Mowzey Radio (RIP)

“Of course, death is death regardless of how it happens but I saw a pattern and I am now wondering if we are going to watch Weasel walk the same route,” Daniella wrote on Instagram.

Having come across Daniella’s statements, however, Mowzey Radio’s sister identified as Missy Fatty on social media was not pleased at all.

Through a post on Facebook , Missy Fatty cautioned Daniella against relating Weasel’s violent conduct to Mowzey Radio’s death.

Missy also mentioned how Mowzey Radio often saved girls from being beaten by Weasel who also once attempted to beat her.

Well Moses isn’t here to defend himself but his family will. I don’t really see how murder is connected to beating up women. It’s like saying someone who was raped called for it. Madam before putting up things you should have known that Moses’ family is still in pain. Need I remind you that Moses himself used to involve in helping those girls when they were being beaten? Need I remind you that at some point Weasel attempted to beat me? Well that’s not an issue. Thing is, Moses wasn’t raised to beat up women. I think it’s best you put family issues off social media, thanks. Missy Fatty

Weasel has grabbed headlines this whole week after photos of Sandra Teta with a disfigured face made rounds on social media with allegations that she was assaulted by the singer for cheating and child neglect.