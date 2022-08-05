Renowned Ugandan actress Faridah Ndausi has disclosed that her marriage with media personality Omulangra Ndausi hit a dead end because of the baseless rumors that were spread about her.

Faridah Ndausi who joined the Nigerian movie industry explained that rumors are very dangerous to a relationship and they destroy trust between lovers.

She cautioned couples to always dispell rumors if they want to last long and build families on strong and solid foundations.

Also Read: Actress Faridah Ndausi shows off new Nigerian lover

I believe that rumors destroy marriages. I urge married people not to listen to words outside there relationships. Faridah Ndausi

Faridah Ndausi added that the rumors did not only affect her marriage but her reputation as well and that wherever she would go, people saw her as an immoral person.

The rumours that ended my marriage also affected my career. It was a difficult period. Everywhere I went, people saw me like an immoral person. Faridah Ndausi

She shared her love life journey while appearing on NTV’s Mwasuze Mutya show hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe.