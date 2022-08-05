Former Miss Uganda and Aly Allibhai’s wife Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai has revealed how her wedding ring is made of pure gold and diamond.

Aly Allibai and his lover Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai became husband and wife five years ago on Saturday 29th July 2017.

The couple is blessed with one son and is expecting to expand the family with one more member very soon.

Looking from the outside, their marriage has not faced a lot of lows as they always seem happy and strong together.

The former Miss Uganda seems happy and has no plans of divorcing her husband, if we are to go by her revelation on social media.

Having come across a tweet about a study on how “the more money you spend on an engagement ring the more likely you are to get divorced,” Sylvia couldn’t buy the narrative.

She revealed how her ring is expensive; made of pure gold and diamond, but she is not ever divorcing her husband.

“My ring is pure gold and a diamond bought from South Africa with an authentication certificate no fakes but let me tell you, every time I look at it, I know I’m not leaving my marriage. I come to stay and make it work come rain come shine. So I can’t relate to cheap rings,” Sylvia’s tweet read.

See more My ring is pure gold and a diamond bought from South Africa with an authentication certificate no fakes 🙅🏿‍♀️ but let me tell u, every time I look at it, I know I'm not leaving my marriage, I come to stay and make it work come rain come shine. So I can't relate to cheap rings 🙈😆 https://t.co/umFCmXpPWt — Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai (@mrsuganda2022) August 5, 2022

Well, this one won’t end in tears it seems!