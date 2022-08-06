The relationship between singer Weasel and Sandra Teta has in the past days been the talk of town following rumors that the former terribly thumped the latter to almost no recognition.

Several individuals including Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim, Andrew Kyamagero, and some other NGOs hopped onto the situation requesting authorities to come out and hold Weasel accountable over domestic violence.

As the quest gained momentum, Police issued sermons against Weasel to appear at its headquarters for investigations.

At the same time, however, videos started making rounds showing the remaining GoodLyfe crew member revealing how he is in preparations to marry Sandra.

As if that was not enough, a video of Weasel in the company of his close pals hanging out, looking jolly with Sandra Teta, was released.

In the video, Weasel is seen locking lips with Sandra freely, something which has left the netizens divided with some questioning if she was really beaten.

Others, however, claim that she is going through the Stockholm syndrome and she needs help now even more than ever.

Take a look at the video clip below: