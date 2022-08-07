A few years ago, singer Juliana Kanyomozi got a misunderstanding with renowned songwriter and singer Nince Henry over two music projects.

Word made rounds disclosing that Nince Henry had sold the songs “Sikyakaba” and “Kanelage” to Juliana but clearing his payment became a tag of war since the latter didn’t get to love one of the projects.

Juliana Kanyomozi’s dislike of “Sikyakaba” was based on grounds that it sounded similar to Samalie Matovu’s “Omukwano Gunyuma” thus turning it down.

The two projects, one an Afrobeat song and the other R&B, were valued at over Sh1m in 2010.

Also Read: She did the same to Rema – DJ Bexx unhappy with Juliana Kanyomozi

Somehow, hell broke loose and Juliana stopped picking Nince Henry’s call. It was later reported that she got back to him after months asking for a meeting together with her manager,

At the meeting, the singer and her manager reportedly bought food for Nince Henry and claimed it was his payment.

She paid for studio time but did not pay me saying we still had a whole album. Because she is Juliana, I was not bthered. Then she stopped picking my calls. Later they called for a meeting where they bought me food and later claimed they fed me so well that I changed my mind about payment. They convened the meeting so they had to pay. Nince Henry

While speaking in a sit-down interview with Ibra K Mukasa, Juliana stressed that the issue was sorted and the two are now good colleagues although they don’t talk often.