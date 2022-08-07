Ahead of the release of her new ‘Limited Edition’ album, dancehall singer Karole Kasita has changed her management to steer her brand forward.

Karole Kasita is reported to have ditched her long-time management team on grounds that it was no longer adding value to her brand.

Rumors making rounds reveal that she hired the services of Recho Rey’s former manager Apple to steer and elevate her brand to the next level.

Also Read: Karole Kasita Set to Release New “Limited Edition” Album

The bubbly ‘Yaka’ singer confirmed the news of dumping her old crew during an interview on Sanyuka TV.

Karole Kasita is in preparations to release her first-ever album titled “Limited Edition” on Thursday 11th August 2022.

Her fans, close friends, and fellow celebrities have been supportive ahead of the album release party that will take place at the Garden City rooftop.