Sanyuka TV presenter Allen Kankunda a.k.a Alaine Alya left her womb on stage during Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel’s concert on Saturday.

From the likes of Etania Mutoni, Sheilah Gashumba, among many others, Ugandan TV presenters are always willing to grab a moment with the popular artists when they visit Uganda.

On Saturday, Alya stole the moment during Kizz Daniel’s 50-minute performance at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

Midway through his performance, Kizz Daniel invited a few female fans on stage one of whom was Sanyuka TV presenter Alaine Alya.

Alya, who seemed quite starstruck by the Nigerian singer, jumped around the stage while her very short skirt revealed what was hidden underneath.

While performing Sofa, Kizz Daniel lifted her up and she stuck on him like a sloth on a branch.

She was never gonna let him go but the show had to go on and she was seen whispering a few words in Kizz Daniel’s ears before leaving the stage.

Watch the video below;