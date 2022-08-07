Fastlane Music singer and songwriter Nince Henry yearns for love in his latest love song dubbed ‘Madina’.

In a space of one year, Nince Henry has released three music projects including Tobawako, Entandikwa, and the latest one Madina.

The one characteristic of the above projects, and most of his past projects, is the quality which he has often said is his first focus when working on a project.

Also Read: Nince Henry opens up on witchcraft amongst musicians living in Makindye, advises Spice Diana to relocate

All the above projects as well have eye-catching visuals which is yet more proof of how much Nince Henry heavily invests in his craft.

In Madina, Nince Henry sticks to his storytelling songwriting skills as he tells the tale of the girl that is stuck on his mind.

It is a song that is likely to make it on several radio playlists for its simplicity and freeflowing nature and danceable beats.

Directed by Black Magic Films’ Elly V. Mugisa, the new video tries to visualize the message embedded in the lyrics.