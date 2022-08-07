Following rumors that they had broken up, Sheilah Gashumba and Rickman appeared together in public again last night looking quite happy and renewed.

At the start of the month, Sheilah Gashumba revealed how she had had a terrible July and even needed a mini holiday to put her head right.

While on the mini holiday in Zanzibar, the NBS TV presenter noted how July had drained her emotionally, physically, and mentally.

Around the same time reports made rounds indicating how the 26-year-old had split with her lover, also singer, Derrick Ddungu a.k.a Rickman.

The rumors were fuelled further upon realizing that the two deleted each other’s photos off their Instagram pages.

Neither Rickman nor Sheilah, however, gave a public statement regarding their relationship, something which left a few netizens not really convinced that they had broken up.

Critics hinted that the two were just seeking attention and that in a few days they would be back together.

As it was said, Rickman and Sheilah Gashumba appeared together again in public during a night out at Olives Restaurant on Saturday.

The video that MBU has looked at shows the two lovebirds happily together, holding each other’s hands passionately.

It’s easy to see that Sheilah is really happier now and maybe her rough times have been placed where they belong – in the past.

“She is always happy next to him,” commented Shallotkfs on an Instagram video we shared while another netizen, Jojo Nabz, noted that “they are forcing things.”

They seem fine and it is alleged that they reconciled whatever differences they had between them and are now looking forward to the happy times ahead of them.

We love to see it!