Earlier this week, singer Winnie Nwagi grabbed news headlines after a video clip made rounds showing her being bounced from the Ministry of Internal Affairs on grounds of an incident dress code.

In the clip, Winnie Nwagi seemed to have had an altercation with the security officer and later left the venue before things could get any worse.

When the Ministry spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi was contacted about the issue, he confirmed that the Swangz Avenue singer was chased from the premises saying they don’t allow incident dressing at the office.

When her father Mr. Henry Kabiito was approached to have a comment on the saga, he swung in defense of her daughter saying there was nothing bad Nwagi did.

He noted that she wasn’t dressed so incident to deserve all the harassment she got.

He further explained that Nwagi could be having someone sabotaging her, someone who wants to always see her go wrong in whatever she does.

Mr. Kabiito revealed that it is why cameras are always around her whenever things go south.

He asked Winnie Nwagi to contact him the next time she wants to return to the Internal Affairs office so that he gives her a proper outfit that won’t get her bounced again.

He further explained that on several occasions Nwagi has visited her young siblings at school and performed for them on their birthdays but no one has ever raised complaints about her dress code.