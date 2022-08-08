Musician-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is celebrating his first son Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi’s 17th birthday and he is excited about the final step he is taking toward adulthood.

In his birthday message, Bobi recounts the first day Solomon came into his life as it made him a father for the first time and a responsible man.

With joy and excitement, Bobi Wine is full of praise for his son and in his text, he has urged Solomon Kampala to work hard in order to be the best version of himself.

Bobi Wine also advised Kampala to be Godfearing, trustworthy, honest, and respectful of everyone but also to be unapologetically Afrikan and to fear nobody.

Exactly 17 years ago, I got my first child. It was a boy, it was you. I held you in my hands for the first time and you were the most beautiful thing my eyes had ever seen. It’s like only yesterday. I am so thankful to God that you have now grown up into a very intelligent and handsome yet humble young man. I couldn’t be any prouder. I can see everything I missed in my childhood coming back to me through you. As you take your last step into adulthood, I pray that you become the best version of yourself. Trust in God, be honest, love your culture and your country, be unapologetically Afrikan, respect everyone, and fear nobody. Bobi Wine

Happy 17th birthday Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi!