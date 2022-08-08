Reports coming in from Kenya reveal that singer Diamond Platnumz was paid a whopping USD100,000 for a 10-minute set during the ‘Azimio la Umoja’ mega rally over the weekend.

The huge sum of money that was paid to Diamond Platnumz implies that for each minute he was on the stage, he was paid Kshs1.2 M.

Based on the information availed to this website, the WCB singer was considered three weeks earlier as a surprise artist at the rally.

The huge sum of money was paid to him by a Tanzanian tycoon who wanted to support the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Kindly this is off the record, but the conversation to have Diamond perform at Raila’s rally had been in the pipeline for three weeks. The performance was actually sponsored by a tycoon in Tanzania. I am not sure if the tycoon is a businessman or a politician but clearly it seems it’s someone well known to Azimio’s principals. However, what I’m sure of is that Diamond was paid $100,000 for the Kasarani performance. the source told the Nation

Prior to the set, Diamond had announced that he charges $70,000 for shows outside Tanzania but being a political season, he knew he could squeeze an extra $30,000.

He arrived in Kenya, brought the Kasarani Stadium to a standstill, and jetted out to South Africa where he had been planning a birthday party for his daughter Princess Tiffah who turned 7 years old.