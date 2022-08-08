Singer Fantom Lovins, born Adam Kiggundu, spent Sunday night behind bars following allegations of cooperating secretly with a deejay to make off with a mobile phone belonging to the J Vibes bar boss.

Based on an interview that the J vibes bar boss conducted with Sanyuka TV, he hired Fantoms Lovins and Trekaman to perform at his bar over the weekend.

The two were the main acts of the night but when Fantom Lovins took to stage, his deejay reportedly asked the event organizer to assist him with his phone to record the “Ompalula” fame singer’s set.

After performing, the said deejay vanished in the thin air with the phone, leaving Fantom Lovins with the task of answering where the phone had been taken.

When asked, Fantom Lovins is said to have alleged that the bar boss had the phone, something which created more tension.

The promoter then had to wait for Trekaman to finish with his performance before handling Fantom Lovins with an iron hand.

The singer was then dragged to Nankulabye police station to answer questions concerning the loss of his phone.

While at the police station, Fantom Lovins made confusing statements that prompted the officers on duty to put him behind the coolers while demanding that he reveals the whereabouts of his deejay.