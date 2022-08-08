Having last held a concert eight years ago, celebrated diva Juliana Kanyomozi will be doing it again on 19th August at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Eight years is quite a long while for a singer of Juliana’s caliber not to have a held a concert for her ever-growing fan base.

The songstress says she has been away taking care of the other areas of her life but she is happy to make a grand return for her loyal fans.

On 19th July the Tooro princess will express her music talent through a live performance at her much anticipated “The Boundless” concert.

Juliana Kanyomozi has already kick-started rehearsals. She is working with one of the best band in the +256 ahead of what she believes will be the best of her perfomances.

Despite performing at other events, Juliana was last at her own concert eight years ago. She calls upon all her fans to turn up for the fun night full of surprises.

What to expect:

“They should expect a Juliana they have never seen before, a night of great music,” she says. She notes that she will sing as many songs as she possibly can.

When asked about what preparations she is doing towards the show, Juliana said thay she is doing a lot but most importantly lots of rehearsal with the band.

The show is dubbed “The Boundless” concert because of the kind and type of perfomance she is preparing to give her fans on that night. “A boundless experience,” she says.

What about the music?

Juliana Kanyomozi is back to releasing music and vows to remain active, musically. She is back in studio finishing production of her new music.