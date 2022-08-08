Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has been detained together with members of his team in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania over failure to show up at a show he was booked to perform.

Kizz Daniel, real name Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, gave a performance to remember in Uganda on Saturday 6th July at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

He then departed for Tanzania where he was slated to perform on Sunday 7th July at the Summer Amplified concert at Warehouse Arena, Dar es Salaam.

Reportedly, despite arriving into the country early enough, Kizz Daniel did not set foot at the venue where several of his fans were waiting.

Kizz Daniel performing in Uganda (Photo: Nyaika256)

The crowd grew wild and started damaging property at the venue having waited for the singer to perform in vain.

Videos making rounds on social media show Kizz Daniel and two of his crew members being picked up by a police truck at the Johari Rotana Hotel in the City Center.

They are then taken to Oystebay Police station where they have been held under tight security detail.

Reports suggest that the Buga singer was paid in full but he refused to perform because allegedly he failed to locate the clothes he was planning to wear during his performance.

It is further reported that despite efforts by Tanzania promoters to find him other clothes, Kizz Daniel refused the offer.

Watch the video here: