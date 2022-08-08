Singer Lydia Jazmine’s YouTube channel was temporarily hacked by an American cryptocurrency firm before the singer’s team regained its access.

With over 20 million combined views and 121k subscribers, Lydia Jazmine’s YouTube account has been slowly growing since it was opened in July 2018.

The singer shares most of her works including music videos, audios, performances, challenges, lifestyle videos, and shorts, among other visuals on her channel for her fans.

Earlier today, however, the Akapeesa singer who is planning to release new music was on the verge of losing the channel to hackers.

MBU received the tip from one of our followers and upon checking the channel name had been changed to “MicroStrategy”.

It is reported that upon taking over the account, the hackers uploaded videos relating to cryptocurrency investments.

Currently, however, the videos seem to have been deleted and the channel name has been restored to “Lydia Jazmine” after her team reportedly regained control of the account.

This is not the first time a local celebrity is losing their YouTube channel and some have unfortunately never recovered their lost channels.

The vice also extends to social media with several of them losing their Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

Celebrities are advised to activate the two-factor authentification on their social media pages to avoid losing their pages to hackers.