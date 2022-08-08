Weasel’s mother Mrs. Prossy Mayanja asks the public to let her son’s family be and to stop treating Sandra Teta as a helpless victim because “she knows what she wants.”

For over a week now, social media has been the witness of a cold war within the Mayanja family following allegations that Weasel battered his lover Sandra Teta.

With Sandra Teta the victim, Weasel the alleged harasser, Daniella Atim Mayanja did not let the physical distance between them get in the way of her quest for Sandra’s justice.

Despite Sandra often laying it out in the open that the injuries on her face were caused by thugs and rather not Weasel, Daniella has maintained that “she needs help!”

The mother of six of Jose Chameleone’s children stuck to her guns all through, calling out Weasel and his baby mama to seek help before the situation gets out of hand.

On Friday, Daniella turned her guns toward her mother-in-law, Mrs. Prossy Mayanja, whom she accused of always siding with her sons whenever they are in wrong.

She asked her to protect her daughter-in-law the same way she protects her sons instead of always protecting them even when they are in wrong.

“You see, when we love your boys, we become your children too and we yearn that you protect us as equally as you protect your boys. We hope that you can have honest conversations with your boys,” Daniella wrote on Instagram.

The 38-year-old’s persistent quest for justice has won over the hearts of fellow celebrities and other social media users.

Several of her inlaws, including Weasel’s brothers and their mother, however, are not pleased with her all.

During an interview with Sanyuka TV, Mrs. Prossy Mayanja said that her son’s wife Sandra Teta is not out of her mind and should not be treated like a helpless victim.

She noted that Sandra is mature enough and she knows what she wants and that her son is only being heavily targeted because he is a celebrity and whatever happens in his relationship gets the attention of the public.

“Sandra is mature, and she knows what she wants. It’s because my son is a celebrity that is why when they have misunderstandings as a couple, the world will know,” Mrs. Prossy Mayanja said in an interview with Sanyuka TV.