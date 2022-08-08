Zulanda, a former Swangz Avenue singer, songwriter and producer was left with a damaged skull after thieves attacked him together with his friend in Bunga.

Zulanda, real name James Baker Ssembuusi, is still receiving medical attention following last week’s attack by thugs in Bunga.

The former Swangz Avenue artist says he was attacked by a gang of about eight thugs while on his way home with his friend.

The Long Kick singer narrates that the ordeal happened on Monday evening after shopping for a few foodstuffs at Bunga market.

He remembers a group of boys rounding them up after one of them trying to grab his friend’s baseball cap.

“I was shopping with a friend at Bunga market and when we were done, a group of boys snatched his baseball cap from his head,” Zulanda told Sqoop.

“I was walking behind him and when he tried to get it back, they started hitting him. Before I could intervene, another one tried to snatch my Hublot watch but I was able to hold it tight and put it in my pocket but suddenly they turned on me, hitting me with everything they could find,” he added.

They were saved by a few brave men in the area who saw what was happening and decided to intervene.

The singer suffered a damaged skull and his face was swollen according to the photos he shared on social media.

He has since been receiving medical care and the good news from the doctors indicate that he will be fine.

Zulanda cautions the public to be careful and extra cautious when moving in the evening hours as thugs are on the rise.