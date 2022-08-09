Yesterday we reported to you how singer Fantom Lovins was arrested on allegations of mobile phone theft by a Kampala promoter.

Fantom Lovins is said to havr brrn booked to perform at a renown hangout and he went with bis deejay.

When the singer stepped on stage to perform, his deejay took turn on the decks and started mixing his music.

It’s alleged that midway through his performance, Fantom Lovins the deejay requested the event promoter to assist him with his phone – a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus – to record a few video clips of Fantom performing.

A few seconds later, the promoter went to ease himself and upon return, he didn’t find the deejay. His efforts to try and locate him at the bar went futile.

He then asked Fantom Lovins to help him locate his deejay but the singer started making uncoordinated statements.

It’s at this point that the promoter called police into action and the “Omupalula” singer was immediately arrested and thrown in jail for two days.

Good news reachimg us, however, reveals that Fantom Lovins has been granted a Police bond as investigations are ongoing