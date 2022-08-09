The battle of dancehall singers Vyper Ranking and King Michael is on after the former challenging the latter’s decision to hold a concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Mid last week, singer King Michael, real name Michael Mugwanya, announced that he will be releasing a new albun on 15th September.

He mentioned that his album that consists of about 14 singles and six collaborations featuring Mary Bata, Weasel, Spice Diana, Jose Chameleone, anong other.

Michael also said that he will stage a concert in 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval if his album receives good airplay.

Upon coming across King Michael’s comments, Bantu Entertainment Africa dancehall singer Vyper Ranking was sent into laughter.

Vyper Ranking could not believe his eyes as he nited that King Michael must have been joking when he made the statements.

Speaking to MBU, Vyper Ranking challenged King Michael stressing that if he lives by his word and stages his concert at Cricket Oval, he will also hold his at Mandela (Namboole) National Stadium.

Vyper Ranking futher stressed that he is looking forward to listening to King Michael’s new album as he wonders what kind of songs could be on the album.

Interestingly, both artists are set to drop fresh music in the same month as Vyper Ranking will be dropping his 7-track EP towards the end of September.