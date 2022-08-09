Karole Kasita says she has the international market on her mind ahead of the release of her new 11-track album dubbed ‘Limited Edition’.

Ahead of the release of her anticipated album ‘Limited Edition’, Karole Kasita’s strategy of promotion has been the talk of town.

With several billboards around the city painted eith the artwork of her new album, critics have questioned whether it is a strategy that works right in the local industry.

It has been revealed that her change in strategy has been influenced by her new team having ditched her old management for failure to deliver.

While speaking to media, the singer who registered her major breakthrough in 2018 with Yaka said that she has set her sight onto the global market with the new album.

The 33-year-old revealed that she has invested a lot of time and money into the production and prior promotion of the album with an aim for the international stage.

“I have invested in a lot of time. I want this album to take me global.” Karole Kasita said while speaking to media.

The ‘Limited Edition’ album will be released with a party at the Imperial Royale Hotel on 11th August 2022.

Karole features Red San, Eddy Kenzo, FIk Fameica, Feffe Buusi, Arrow Boy, among others on the 11-track album.