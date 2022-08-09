King Saha, real name Mansur Ssemanda, reveals that he will be holding his concert dubbed “Zakayo” early next year.

This year, King Saha has kept his brand relevant through his Uganda Musicians Association presidential aspirations.

He also has kept the fire burning musically with his hit song Zakayo which continues to rock the airwaves.

Accordingto sources close to him, Saha is already planning to make 2023 his year musically and he will kickstart it with a concert.

In a video posted on his social media platforms, King Saha is seen putting pen to paper to seal his supposed deal with KT Promotions boss.

He then reveals how the concert will happen on Valentine’s Day, 14th February 2023 at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

“King Saha fans, this one is for you. Zakayo concert loading. 14th Feb 2023, Hotel Africana. Event organiser KT Promotions,” King Saha wrote on IG.

King Saha is the first local artist to officially reveal the date and venue for his 2023 concert. Karole Kasita has as well already revealed plans to hold her concert next year.